Focus on youngsters as TN face off against Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Delhi will look to play for pride and end the season on a positive note when they take on each other in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B clash in Chennai from Monday.

TN are 13th with 12 points in the combined Group A and B table while Delhi are 12th.

With the hosts including promising youngsters — Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Mohan Prasath and S Lokeshwar — for the final league match, there is curiosity if these boys can graduate from age-group cricket to first-class cricket.

“The youngsters will bring in a whiff of fresh air. Having seen them at the U-19 and U-23 level, I believe all of them have talent, confidence and hunger to excel. We will be closely following them,’’ S Sharath, chairman of the senior state selection committee said.

Captain B Indrajith revealed that left-arm orthodox bowler Prasath might make his debut with the wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium likely to assist spin. “Mostly, he will be playing. He is a consistent bowler. He has lot of variations. He has done it at the U-23 level and looks promising,” said Indrajith. “This is the right time to bring in youngsters. It was difficult to experiment with new players in previous games because we had a chance to qualify.”

With R Ashwin on India duty, Tamil Nadu do not posses a quality off-spinner. Varun Chakaravarthy played only the first match against Hyderabad and was not impressive. When asked if the team missed an off-spinner, the 24-year-old said, “We thought Washington Sundar would do a good job for us. Unfortunately, he is injured. But I do not think that it (lack of off-spinner) is the reason for us not doing well. An off-spinner would have been useful in our home games but we didn’t miss them in away matches.”

Indrajith said it is the inability of the batting unit to deliver in unison that has affected the team. “I believe that as a batting unit, the top five should contribute more. We have failed in that aspect.”

On the other hand, Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey said that the visitors have prepared well to take on Tamil Nadu. “We are coming from cold weather and it will take some time to adjust to the conditions here. But we are confident. We have some quality fast bowlers in Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya and expect a good contest.”

Matches today

Elite Group A: In Vadodara: Baroda vs Karnataka.

Elite Group B: In Chennai: Tamil Nadu vs Delhi. In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala.

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra.

Elite Group C: In Bhubaneswar: Odisha vs Goa.

Plate Group: In Sovima: Nagaland vs Puducherry.