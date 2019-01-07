Not India's fault that Smith and Warner were not picked: Sunil Gavaskar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fittest, unstoppable and consistency personified -- India's history-making cricket team was showered with gushing praise by former players with batting great Sunil Gavaskar slamming criticism that the triumph came against a weakened Australian team.

India won the four-match series 2-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a rain-forced draw, their first ever Test series triumph on Australian soil.

What the weather could not hide was Australia's poor performance with both bat and ball through the four matches.

It was attributed to batting mainstays David Warner and Steve Smith's one-year ban on ball tampering charges but Gavaskar rejected the assertion.

"It is not India's fault that this Australian team was without David Warner and Steve Smith. Australia could have handed them shorter bans but obviously it was thought that one-year bans would be good for Australian cricket, that they needed to be made an example for anyone who brings the game into disrepute," Gavaskar said during a post-match show on 'Sony Six'.

"India played the opposition they were presented with and it's a great achievement for them," the former captain.

According to Gavaskar what separates Kohli's men from earlier teams is their world class fitness standards.

"It is not that teams that I was a part of didn't play to win. We also played to win but this team is at a different level in terms of fitness and the captain has shown the way. In our times, we used do our individual routines," recalled Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, former and current players along with administrators hailed the series win on various platforms.

WATCH | Team India dances post historic win, Virat Kohli shows his 'naagin' moves

Following are the reactions:

Sachin Tendulkar: An amazing day for Indian cricket! The resilience and determination of #TeamIndia has made this a series to be cherished. Proud of the boys.

Has been a wonderful series where the younger and senior players shared responsibilities to achieve something special. @Rishabpant777, who has gone from strength to strength and @imkuldeep18 are definitely ones to watch out for.

Has been a wonderful series where the younger and senior players shared responsibilities to achieve something special. @Rishabpant777, who has gone from strength to strength and @imkuldeep18 are definitely ones to watch out for. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/enLE3kxHDV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2019

Bishan Singh Bedi: Kudos to Team Ind fr recovering lot of (sic) lost ground in (sic) Sth Afr/Eng-truly remarkable feat-beating Aust fr 1st time in (sic) their own backyard-2 guys @cheteshwar1 & @Jaspritbumrah93 personified consistency-all playing X1's gr8 resolve/determination helped cross the Rubicon.Congrats All!

Kudos to Team Ind fr recovering lot o lost ground n Sth Afr/Eng-truly remarkable feat-beating Aust fr 1st time n their own backyard-2 guys @cheteshwar1 & @Jaspritbumrah93 personified consistency-all playing X1’s gr8 resolve/determination helped cross the Rubicon..Congrats All! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 7, 2019

VVS Laxman: Many congratulations #TeamIndia on this historic series win in Australia. It took a complete Team effort from every member of the side and it gives such an immense sense of satisfaction and joy to see what the boys have done on the field. Let's cherish this special series win

Many congratulations #TeamIndia on this historic series win in Australia. It took a complete Team effort from every member of the side and it gives such an immense sense of satisfaction and joy to see what the boys have done on the field. Let’s cherish this special series win pic.twitter.com/QFj7oJg47i — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 7, 2019

Virender Sehwag: Congratulations #TeamIndia for this memorable win. Every cricket lover in India will be very proud of this one and a special effort by every member in the Team to ensure this result.

Harbhajan Singh: Proud of you guys Well done Team India for winning the test series in Australia. congratulations @cheteshwar1 for winning MOS u (sic) been a backbone of indian batting line up. keep it up @BCCI bowling wise @Jaspritbumrah93 has been phenomenal. love ur work

Suresh Raina: When was the last time you did something for the first time? Historic 1st Test Series win for India in Australia! Superb effort by #TeamIndia ! It may have ended in rain but that's not going to dampen the celebrations! Proud #INDvAUS

Mitchell Johnson: Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for making history, winning in Australia for the 1st time is a proud achievement for all of India. @cheteshwar1 & the whole Indian bowling attack was just unstoppable this series. Was thrilling to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 bowling

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for making history, winning in Australia for the 1st time is a proud achievement for all of India. @cheteshwar1 & the whole Indian bowling attack was just unstoppable this series. Was thrilling to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 bowling https://t.co/mKZHXWbinJ — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) January 7, 2019

Michael Clarke: Congratulations team on a very well played Test Match series 2-1. Vinod Rai (CoA chief) An amazing historic series win for the Indian team. A very comprehensive effort. Every member contributed. I congratulate the captain, the head coach and each player in the team for the remarkable performance put in by them. My heartiest accolades for the performance. Great show.

CK Khanna (acting president, BCCI): I wish to congratulate the Indian team for their series win in Australia and Virat Kohli for his superb captaincy. He led from the front. Diana Edulji (COA member) Congratulations to Team India on this great series victory.

Michael Vaughan: Well done #India on a really good series Win Down Under. High-class Skill produced by many of the players. but it's great for all players around the world to see @cheteshwar1 get Man of the Series for playing the Test Match way. A lesson to all.

Glenn McGrath : Congratulations to @imVkohli & his Indian Team on winning their first ever series in Australia. They outplayed @CAComms in all departments. Very well deserved.

Gautam Gambhir: Congratulations India on a stupendous victory. It's a big day for us as sporting nation. For once,let's not debate or dissect the impact of absence of Warner/Smith, let's just savour the moment and be proud. Let's be together on this one at least!