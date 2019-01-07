By Online Desk

The Indian cricket team won their maiden test series on the Australian soil after 71 years and sure enough, they celebrated!

Although India's performance in test series against South Africa and England were commendable, they could not get their hands on the trophy

This time the team led by Virat Kohli made sure that they win the Border-Gavaskar trophy jotting down an epic chapter in Indian cricket history.

Joyous after the historic win Indian players danced to 'Meri Desh ki dharti' with the Bharat Army as they reached their hotel. Soon, captain, Virat Kohli joined the party with his 'naagin dance moves'!

WATCH THE CELEBRATION:

Indian Team Dancing with @thebharatarmy . U deserved it Army. Thanks Hardik Pandya for the start. I got emotional watching this video. pic.twitter.com/NJKLoS1yF3 — Vishal yadav (@Vishaly04591931) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for creating history in Australia. Unforgettable moment for each and every cricket fan in India. We're proud of our boys led by @imVkohli.pic.twitter.com/keTjo6RPXT — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) January 7, 2019

India captain Virat Kohli termed his team's historic 2-1 series win in Australia as his "biggest achievement" which will give the current team a "different identity".

After a hard grind of 19 days of Test cricket, the skipper said that the team deserves to unwind.

"Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we've got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning. Crowds have been outstanding. They've never let us feel we are playing away from home. They've come in numbers in every stadium," the skipper signed off.