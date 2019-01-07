Home Sport Cricket

WATCH |  Team India dances post historic win, Virat Kohli shows his 'naagin' moves

The Indian cricket team is celebrating their historic win at Melbourne, Check it out!

Published: 07th January 2019 03:33 PM

The Indian tem celebrates their historic win. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The Indian cricket team won their maiden test series on the Australian soil after 71 years and sure enough, they celebrated!

Although India's performance in test series against South Africa and England were commendable, they could not get their hands on the trophy

This time the team led by Virat Kohli made sure that they win the Border-Gavaskar trophy jotting down an epic chapter in Indian cricket history.

Joyous after the historic win Indian players danced to 'Meri Desh ki dharti' with the Bharat Army as they reached their hotel. Soon, captain, Virat Kohli joined the party with his 'naagin dance moves'!

WATCH THE CELEBRATION: 

India captain Virat Kohli termed his team's historic 2-1 series win in Australia as his "biggest achievement" which will give the current team a "different identity". 

After a hard grind of 19 days of Test cricket, the skipper said that the team deserves to unwind. 

"Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we've got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning. Crowds have been outstanding. They've never let us feel we are playing away from home. They've come in numbers in every stadium," the skipper signed off. 

