Wil-low point for Australia

NEW DELHI: Groundhog day. A situation in which a series of unwelcome or tedious events appear to be recurring in exactly the same way. Groundhog day. The fourth day of Australia’s final Test against India, in which their batsmen were again made to go through a series of unwelcome or tedious events which appeared to be recurring in exactly the same way as over the last 48 hours.

Rain.

Bad light. Batsmen capitulating (even though it was the tail). So much so that even Ricky Ponting fumed in the commentary box that “there’s no desperation whatsoever”. Virat Kohli walking off Sydney Cricket Ground with a smug, slightly-amused look on his face.

Perhaps the only difference on Sunday was the new low that the hosts had plummeted to: being saddled with a follow-on in a home Test after 31 years.

That should not take away from what is bound to become a historic high for India at the end of Monday. But we all know that one story that pretty much left the door open for the Indian pace juggernaut — and now spinners — to barge through: Australia’s tale of sorrow with the bat.

Yes, they were missing two of their willow-wielding pillars. But capping off what has been a disastrous downward spiral since Steve Smith’s and David Warner’s temporary exit last March with a series loss at home is a wound that will smart for a long time to come.

Even Peter Handscomb — who could add only nine more runs to his overnight score of 28 as Australia folded for 300 — acknowledged the pain his dressing room was in, looking more at things to come rather than the way they are. “Obviously it hurts. You never want to follow-on in any Test for obvious reasons. It is huge for us to push for the draw and we have got a really good chance to shift some momentum back. Not just for the ODIs coming up, but also there’s a World Cup and Ashes. So this movement can really start tomorrow.

“It will be really nice if someone scores a hundred because we have not scored one this series, which is obviously a big thing. If someone can come out tomorrow and score one, that would be great; or face 200 or 300 balls in a Test-saving knock. It will also give a lot of confidence going forward,” Handscomb said at end of day’s play.

The 27-year-old right-hander isn’t far from the mark when he says that the absence of a single century for Australia in this series is “a big thing”.

Never before have they in a calendar year with 10 or more Tests ended up with only four tons to show. Unless the fourth innings really bucks the trend, this will be the first after 26 successive series in which Australia will end up century-less. They’ve been guilty of throwing wickets away — 58 per cent of dismissals have come through shots meant to dominate the bowler, explains Cricviz. Starts haven’t been utilised — this is the second time in last 27 bilateral outings that Australia batsman have raked up seven or more scores between 30 to 40. That their last-wicket stand has aggregated more than their third and sixth really tells a story on its own.

All things said and done, India still deserve to bask in their achievements since the start of 2018, and now. “When we started off, it was a great opportunity for us in South Africa, and then England. Though the scoreline in England suggests a totally different viewpoint, I thought we were very close to winning. We did make mistakes there, and we thought hard as to where we went wrong,” remarked India bowling coach Bharathi Arun.

“We said that those are the very areas where we want to focus on. You can’t make the same mistakes again and again. That has helped us immensely in Australia.”

Scoreboard

India (1st innings): 622/7 decl.

Australia (1st innings, o/n 236/6): Handscomb b Bumrah 37, Cummins b Shami 25, Starc 29 n.o, Lyon lbw Kuldeep 0, Hazlewood b Kuldeep 21. Extras (b4, lb2, w5) 11. Total (10 wkts, 104.5 ovs) 300. FoW: 6-198, 7-236, 8-257, 9-258. Bowling: Shami 19-2-58-2, Bumrah 21-5-62-1, Jadeja 32-11-73-2, Kuldeep 31.5-6-99-5, Vihari 1-0-2-0.

Australia (2nd innings): Harris (batting) 2, Khawaja (batting) 4. Extras 0. Total (0 wkt, 4 ovs) 6. Bowling: Shami 2-1-4-0, Bumrah 2-1-2-0.