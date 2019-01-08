Home Sport Cricket

It's raining cash for Kohli and co. after maiden series win in Australia

The bonuses of Rs 15 lakh is equivalent to the match fee of the players. Those who were kept in the reserve squad will be awarded Rs 7.5 lakh per match.

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli tips his hat as he celebrate with teammates their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney (Photo | AP)

Indian cricket board BCCI on Tuesday announced a bonus of Rs 15 lakh per match for every Indian player who a part of the playing XI for the Australia Test series.

Apart from the players, coaches will be awarded 25 lakh each and support staff too will be getting paid bonuses proportional to their salary. 

After 71 years and 12 attempts, India's historic win in their first-ever Test series triumph on Australian soil the celebrations and appreciations are bound to last for some more days. 

