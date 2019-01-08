Best win ever? Former players congratulate Indian team on Australia Test series victory

By Express News Service

This ranks as one of the biggest achievements in Indian cricket. What made me most happy was the way the Indian bowlers made the Australian batsman hop, jump and skip out in the middle. It was like a taste of their own medicine for them. Also, I must add that all this talk of Australia being handicapped because of the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith is nonsense. They were outplayed fair and square. Going to Australia and beating them in their own backyard takes a special effort and this group is definitely special.

Anshuman Gaekwad, former India coach

Virat Kohli has always maintained that this India team plays to win and they proved it Down Under. Even though they lost one Test, not once did their body language change or heads drop. Be it bowling or batting, all the players were fearless. They took body blows but did not back down. The team management explained individual roles to all the players and they executed it to the hilt. India could have won by a bigger margin if not for the weather. It was total dominationfrom them and it was great to watch.

Lalchand Rajput, former India coach

Before the start of the series, it was being billed as Virat Kohli versus Australia. But what transpired was that the entire team stood up to be counted. Just look at young Mayank Agarwal. He came in and straight away let his bat do the talking. There were question marks over Cheteshwar Pujara’s overseas pedigree. He made all the critics eat their own words. Apart from the openers and maybe R Ashwin, everyone came back with their reputation enhanced. As a former bowler, seeing Indian bowlers striking fear into the opposition was something special.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, former India spinner

A very special day for Indian cricket.An overseas series victory was in the pipeline for some time now. If you have a pace attack capable of picking up 20 wickets regularly, you have a massive chance to win overseas. All that was missing was a cohesive performance from the batsmen. This time around, the batsmen delivered. Cheteshwar Pujara showed that he is India’s best Test batsman and even newcomer Mayank Agarwal was not daunted by the Australian pace attack. Credit to Virat Kohli for remaining positive and ensuring the team kept up their performance throughout the course of the series.

Madan Lal, former India all-rounder