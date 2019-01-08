Home Sport Cricket

Best win ever? Former players congratulate Indian team on Australia Test series victory

This ranks as one of the biggest achievements in Indian cricket.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

India's Virhat Kohli kisses the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as he celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

This ranks as one of the biggest achievements in Indian cricket. What made me most happy was the way the Indian bowlers made the Australian batsman hop, jump and skip out in the middle. It was like a taste of their own medicine for them. Also, I must add that all this talk of Australia being handicapped because of the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith is nonsense. They were outplayed fair and square. Going to Australia and beating them in their own backyard takes a special effort and this group is definitely special.

Anshuman Gaekwad, former India coach

Virat Kohli has always maintained that this India team plays to win and they proved it Down Under. Even though they lost one Test, not once did their body language change or heads drop. Be it bowling or batting, all the players were fearless. They took body blows but did not back down. The team management explained individual roles to all the players and they executed it to the hilt. India could have won by a bigger margin if not for the weather. It was total dominationfrom them and it was great to watch.

Lalchand Rajput, former India coach

Before the start of the series, it was being billed as Virat Kohli versus Australia. But what transpired was that the entire team stood up to be counted. Just look at young Mayank Agarwal. He came in and straight away let his bat do the talking. There were question marks over Cheteshwar Pujara’s overseas pedigree. He made all the critics eat their own words. Apart from the openers and maybe R Ashwin, everyone came back with their reputation enhanced. As a former bowler, seeing Indian bowlers striking fear into the opposition was something special.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, former India spinner

A very special day for Indian cricket.An overseas series victory was in the pipeline for some time now. If you have a pace attack capable of picking up 20 wickets regularly, you have a massive chance to win overseas. All that was missing was a cohesive performance from the batsmen. This time around, the batsmen delivered. Cheteshwar Pujara showed that he is India’s best Test batsman and even newcomer Mayank Agarwal was not daunted by the Australian pace attack. Credit to Virat Kohli for remaining positive and ensuring the team kept up their performance throughout the course of the series.

Madan Lal, former India all-rounder

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp