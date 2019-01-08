Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah rested from Australia ODI series, New Zealand tour 

The decision to rest him comes after captain Virat Kohli emphasised on managing the workload of the pacers following India's maiden Test series win in Australia here on Monday.

Published: 08th January 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY:  In-form Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was Tuesday rested from the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the subsequent tour of New Zealand with Mohammad Siraj replacing the hero of the team's maiden Test series triumph Down Under.

With 21 scalps, Bumrah ended the four-Test series as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

"Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour," said the BCCI in a statement.

"Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand," it added.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut just 12 months ago, has become India's go to pacer in all three formats.

The attack comprising Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma has been hailed as India's best ever.

Mohammed Siraj

The decision to rest him comes after captain Virat Kohli also emphasised on managing the workload of the pacers following India's maiden Test series win in Australia here on Monday.

"It's important to take care of these guys especially - manage workloads, that's going to be our priority going forward. But even more so, finding three more guys who can bowl as fast as and as relentless as these guys," said Kohli.

India play three ODIs against Australia starting here on Saturday before travelling to New Zealand for a five-ODI and three-T20I assignment starting January 23.

 

