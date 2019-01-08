New domain: India finally conquers Australia at its home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 71 years and 12 attempts, India have finally won a Test series in Australia. When the first Monday of 2019 dawned, the result was inevitable. The delay, which finally ended with handshakes around 9.30am IST, in a way symbolised India’s long wait for this. Maybe the centennial will find it hard to understand why this win is perceived as huge when the Indian team says it can win everywhere. A brief recap explains that.

Ask those who listened to tales from their fathers and uncles. Stories of how Bishan Singh Bedi’s side couldn’t beat an Australian side weakened by Kerry Packer in 1977-78. In 1985-86 against another team in transition, Kapil Dev’s men managed a 0-0 draw. There were harsh lessons in 1991-92, a disaster in 1999-2000 when the then BCCI secretary Jaywant Lele’s prediction of a whitewash came true. If 2007-08 was heartbreaking, 2011-12 was a humiliation. More disappointment followed in 2014-15. Except for the 2003-04 trip, when Sourav Ganguly’s men came back with a 1-1 scoreline, Australia tours inevitably ended on sour notes.

That’s why 2018-19 was different. Kohli took his team knowing they can make history. It’s true that the Australian team was weak in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, but they still had one of the most formidable bowling units. And India also had their own problems. An unstable opening pair, a shaky middle-order and an attack with lots of fitness concerns. Confidence, too, could have been a problem after defeats in South Africa and England.

They went into the Test series after just one warm-up fixture and won in Adelaide on a surface that tested their skills. They headed to Perth and squandered the lead, but Kohli showed why he is hailed the king. In Melbourne, a middle-order batsman faced 66 invaluable deliveries at the top along with a debutant to give India a platform. Then Cheteshwar Pujara — benched thrice by the Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine — showed why this team needs him. He built a castle which started looking like a monument against an attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. Here was an Indian fast bowler outdoing the Aussies in a land known for speed and hostility. Even their notorious fans could only applaud.

Then came Sydney, a place which takes Indian minds back to 2008. Many believe India should have won there had umpires not goofed it up. A decade later, India had a chance to make history there. The result of the last Test doesn’t show it, but they did make it, with Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav joining Pujara in giving this team a new identity. Four years after taking over, Kohli lifted his first trophy outside Asia and the Caribbean.

“If you ask me which mom­ent is more emotional, I would say this one because this is my third tour here and I have seen how difficult it is to win here. And all the struggles that we have gone through in the past 12 months. So from that point of view this one is more emotional for me. It will definitely be more special, purely because of the fact that we really wanted to win a series away from home. We didn’t want to be a one-match wonder kind of a team. Having stuck to our task and executed what we wanted and got the result, we as a team feel absolutely complete now,” the skipper said in Sydney.

As for Shastri, this is as big it gets. “I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup ‘83, World Championship ‘85. This is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest.”

And for the 80s generation this is special, simply because they got to see something for the first time after the epic of Pakistan in 2004. Bring on the ICC Test Championship.

First wins

In New Zealand 1967/68

In West Indies 1971

In England 1971

In Sri Lanka 1993

In Bangladesh 2000

In Pakistan 2004

In Zimbabwe 2005

In Australia 2019

India are yet to win a series in South Africa