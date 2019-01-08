Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates India over Twitter for maiden series win in Australia

Considered an inspirational former captain, Khan led Pakistan to their sole World Cup title till date, in Australia in 1992.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain, Imran Khan, Tuesday congratulated India on becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," Khan tweeted.

India sealed the four-match series 2-1 after the rain-hit Sydney Test ended in a draw on Monday.

The triumph ended a 71-year wait for India.

He played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs in an illustrious career.

TAGS
Imran Khan India vs Australia Test series India vs Australia Indian cricket team Pakistan Prime Minister

