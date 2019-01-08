Rishabh Pant scales new peak in ICC rankings, surpasses MS Dhoni

By Online Desk

The 21-year-old left-hander Rishabh Pant reached an all-time high aggregate of 673 rating points (by any Indian wicketkeeper) after his century in the drawn final Test in Sydney Monday. Before him, Farokh Maneksha Engineer was the only one to get the ranking in January 1973 with 619 points.

Pant who is ranked 17th surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni who previously had the highest aggregate of 662 points and was ranked 19th.

Having made his Test debut in August 2018, the 21-year-old Pant has gone from strength to strength, scoring a Test hundred each in England and Australia within months.

In Australia, Pant amassed 350 runs in seven innings, the second highest after Cheteshwar Pujara, while behind the stumps he broke the record for most catches -20- by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test series.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 521 runs to help beat Australia 2-1 and claim the Player of the Series award, is another batsman to gain in the latest rankings update, which also takes into account performances in the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town.

Pujara has gained one slot to reach the third position while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (up six places to 57th) and rookie opener Mayank Agarwal (up five places to 62nd) are the others from his team to advance at the end of a historic series win.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 45th position after his figures of 5 for 99 in Australia’s first innings even as Jasprit Bumrah has held on to 16th position and Mohammed Shami has gained one place to take the 22nd slot. Jadeja has gained one place to reach fifth among bowlers and has also leapfrogged Windies captain Jason Holder into second place among all-rounders.

There has been no change in position or points for India in the Team Rankings, while Australia has lost one point but remain in the fifth position.

