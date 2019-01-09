Home Sport Cricket

Back-up venues for all IPL fixtures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Putting an end to uncertainty, Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday announced that all matches of the upcoming IPL will take place in India. The event will be played from March 23 to May 12. A statement issued by CoA stated that the decision was taken based on preliminary discussions with appropriate central and state agencies, since IPL coincide with Lok Sabha elections, dates of which are yet to be announced.

Though the list of venues is yet to be released, it is learnt that around 20 places have been shortlisted. Moreover, franchises have been informed that they will play only around three matches at their designated home, while the rest will be chosen by IPL Governing Council based on election dates.

While BCCI had kept South Africa and UAE as alternative options in case the central government refused to provide adequate security, officials were simultaneously holding talks with the home ministry. It is understood that BCCI received encouraging signals from the government and were told to come up with a concrete plan, which they submitted. 

Once BCCI tabled the plan, which included flexibility in allotting matches to cities depending on election dates, the Centre seems to have accepted the proposal.“The first objective was to keep IPL in India keeping in mind stakeholders. We have informed the authorities that if a city is going to elections, it won’t host a match in the lead-up to the poll date as it will become difficult to provide security. Anyway, the elections will be held in phases, so there won’t be problems finding venues,” an official stated.

BCCI will also bank on certain state units which don’t get to host IPL matches regularly. Apart from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mohali, Jaipur and Hyderabad, cities like Pune, Lucknow, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Vizag, Ranchi, Cuttack, Rajkot, Guwahati, Raipur, Indore and Dharamsala seem to have been included in venue list.

“Though the chance of a franchise playing all its matches at home is minimal, they don’t mind moving elsewhere in India. Going abroad will burn huge holes in their pockets. There is no shortage of venues as all stadiums are match ready. Once election dates are announced, the schedule will be finalised.”

