Ranji Trophy: Marks galore but review of new teams on Plate

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arunachal Pradesh’s lead against Sikkim at the end of Day 2 of their Plate Group Ranji Trophy match is 197. It’s not going to be easy for Sikkim, who have not scored more than 81 while chasing. But one man in their camp won’t mind this. For Milind Kumar, the equation is simple. With 1,363 runs in 14 innings, he is only 52 behind VVS Laxman’s tally of 1,415, the record for most runs in a Ranji season. With Sikkim not making it to the next round, Milind has one innings left. The more Arunachal score, the better his chances of beating the record.

Bishan Singh Bedi had been the proud owner of a record that few came close to breaking. His tally of 64 wickets in 1974-75 has been a long-standing milestone. Dodda Ganesh (Karnataka) and Kanwaljit Singh (Hyderabad) with 62 in 1998-99 and 1999-2000 came close. But that is history. This record belongs to Ashutosh Aman, a 32-year-old left-arm spinner from Gaya, who plays for Bihar in Plate Group. He has broken the record in 14 innings. His 65 wickets have come at an incredible average of 6.63.

These are not the only staggering statistics. Three of the highest totals this season involve Plate teams with Meghalaya’s 826/7 against Sikkim being the sixth-highest ever. The top three victory margins in runs also involve these teams. Although these feats are spectacular, whether they will get first-class status next season remains to be seen.

There is a question mark over the quality of cricket that has seen some talented players from states with cricketing history having a great time against rookies thrown into the deep end following a Supreme Court order. While BCCI did its bit to assist these teams, it could have done little to enhance quality.

“There is a reason why we kept these teams separately,” points out Syed Saba Karim, BCCI’s general manager of cricket operations. “We didn’t want to dilute the premier domestic tournament. These teams are taking baby steps and there have been a few who have made big runs and taken a lot of wickets. But we are not going by numbers.

Selectors are obviously keeping a watch and they know where these players stand. After the season comes to an end, we are going to review their performance. Whether these teams can continue to play in the current format or in other formats before being integrated into mainstream is something that we will decide after evaluating everything.”

With over 2,000 matches in the season, unprecedented in Indian history, Karim has been banking on umpires and match referees to keep a tab on Plate Group. “We have given more responsibility to match referees and umpires, who will table a performance index.

Because they are new, there will be lopsided contests. But because these teams play regularly against each other in BCCI-affiliated tournaments, they are going to progress. Some of them don’t have venues, so we had to make alternative arrangements. Moreover, BCCI ensured good pitches. While there is a huge gulf in quality, there are some talents which need nurturing.”

Amid logistical challenges, BCCI has somehow successfully pulled it off. The number of umpires, video-analysts, match referees had to be increased and Karim believes their logistics team did a commendable job. “There are positives. We have been able to come up with new venues and a few players struggling to make it to the team in own states have turned professionals. With regards to matches played, it was possible because of BCCI’s system. The pitches have been overseen by neutral curators and if you take a look at Elite Group matches on the whole, they have been competitive.”

52

Runs needed by Sikkim’s Milind Kumar to break VVS Laxman’s record for most profitable season (1,415).

Bedi’s record broken

Bihar left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman has taken 65 wickets, the most in a single Ranji Trophy season. In the process, he broke a 44-year-old record in Indian cricket that was held by legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. Bedi had taken 64 in 1974-75 season. Aman broke this record on Tuesday during Bihar’s match against Manipur.