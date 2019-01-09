Home Sport Cricket

Marsh brothers, Aaron Finch axed as Australia announce squad for Sri Lanka tests

Twenty-year-old Will Pucovski was included Wednesday in the 13-man squad after just eight first-class games, while openers Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw have also been called up.

Published: 09th January 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Australian test batsmen Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Shaun Marsh, Mitch Marsh, Peter Handscomb and Aaron Finch have all been axed from the Australia squad for a two-test series against Sri Lanka after struggling in the four-test series against India.

Twenty-year-old Will Pucovski was included Wednesday in the 13-man squad after just eight first-class games, while openers Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw have also been called up.

Pucovski scored 243 runs at the start of the Sheffield Shield season but took a break from cricket because of a mental health issue.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews to miss two-test tour of Australia

Mitch Marsh, appointed joint vice-captain last year, will have a chance to fight his way back into Ashes contention but it shapes as the end of 35-year-old Shaun Marsh's stop-start test career that began in 2011.

"Ultimately Aaron, Peter, Shaun and Mitch have not produced the performances expected of them with the bat at test level," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns sad. "They have been given good opportunity, but have not produced the scores we need."

"All four are very good players, and the door is by no means closed for them to return to play test cricket. They will all feature in the ODI series against India, and each of them forms an integral part of our white-ball strategy."

The first test against Sri Lanka, a day-night match at the Gabba in Brisbane, starts on Jan. 24. The second test begins at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Feb. 1.

Sri Lanka will also play a day-night pink ball tour match in Hobart beginning Jan. 17 against a Cricket Australia XI.

Australia squad: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Will Pucovksi, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia vs Sri Lanka Will Pucovski Australia cricket team Warne-Muralitharan trophy Shaun Marsh Cricket Australia Aaron Finch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp