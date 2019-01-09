Pace troika gives Odisha control

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was the pacers’ day out in Bhubaneswar. Not only with the ball but also with the bat. While the Mohanty pair — Rajesh and Basant — has usually been the saviour for Odisha whenever their batting unit had failed to deliver, on Tuesday, their third seamer Suryakant Pradhan also stepped up to the plate. Not only did the pace triumvirate add 123 runs to help Subhranshu Senapati & Co put up 352 in the first essay, but they also picked up all of Goa’s 10 wickets to hand Odisha a first innings lead of 236.

At the end of Day 2, the hosts were 37/1 after bundling out Goa for 116 — the lowest score for any opponent facing Odisha this season. With the all-round performance of these bowlers, Odisha now find themselves in a comfortable position in the final Elite Group C clash.

It took 17 overs to get the first breakthrough for Odisha. But once Pradhan trapped skipper Sagun Kamat (43 off 61 balls) for leg before, wickets kept falling for the visitors. From 49/0, Goa lost eight wickets for the next 41 runs. In 39 overs, all of Goa’s batsmen were back in the hut. Opener Kamat was their top-scorer as six of his fellow willow-wielders failed to cross double digits.

Anmolpreet Singh’s unbeaten 124 helped

Punjab take a 170-run lead against

Bengal in Kolkata | PTI

Odisha deployed just three of their mainstream bowlers to outplay their opponents. Pradhan shone the brightest with the red cherry as he returned with the figures of 5/48, which is also his third five wicket-haul in first-class. The veteran Basant scalped two while Rajesh added three more wickets to his kitty.

After a below-par batting performance on the first day where Odisha lost seven wickets for 236 runs, the No 9 to 11 batsmen stood up to save their face. It was also the first time the team went past 350 this season. It was mainly due to Pradhan’s contribution with the willow. The right-arm speedster slammed a 59-ball 65 and shared a 78-run partnership with Abhishesh Raut (33) for the eight wicket. The 25-year-old slammed five fours and four sixes en route his third first-class half-century.

After Pradhan was dismissed by off-spinner Amol Desai, Basant and Rajesh took charge. The pair stitched together 48 runs in 9.1 overs for the last wicket before Basant (28) was bowled by left-arm spinner Amula Pandrekar. Rajesh was unbeaten on 30 as Odisha folded for 352. For Goa, Desai and Lakshay Garg picked up three wickets each.

Going into the third day with the cushion of a 273-run lead, Odisha will aim for nothing less than six points from this encounter. After three unsuccessful outings in Bhubaneswar — the team had lost two matches and drew one — it might be the time for Odisha to notch up their first win here.

Scoreboard

Elite Group A : In Vadodara: Karnataka 112 & 220 (Siddharth 64, Pandey 50, Hooda 5/31, Bhatt 5/116) lost to Baroda 223 & 110/8 (Pathan 41, Prasidh 3/14).

Elite Group B: In Indore: Andhra 132 & 198/7 (Shinde 45 n.o) vs MP 91 (Girinath Reddy 6/29). In Chennai: TN 432 (Paul 78, Shahrukh 55, Mishra 5/142, Sharma 4/105) vs Delhi 35/2. In Nadaun: Himachal 297 (Kalsi 101, Nidheesh 6/88) vs Kerala 219/5 (Rahul 103 n.o).

Elite Group C: In Bhubaneswar: Odisha 352 (Pradhan 65) & 37/1 vs Goa 116 (Pradhan 5/48, Rajesh Mohanty 3/52).

Plate Group: In Sovima: Nagaland 467 (Jonathan 123, Gomez 3/59, Pankaj 3/118) vs Puducherry 224/3 (Dogra 109 n.o, Karthik 81).