Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar hails contribution of Cheteshwar Pujara, pacers in India's win

Pujara scored 521 runs in the series with three centuries and one half-century with 193 as his highest score and Tendulkar pin-pointed that Pujara was outstanding in the series.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 18th hundred. (Photo | Twitter/cricket.com.au)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Wednesday singled out 'Run Machine' Cheteshwar Pujara for his stellar show in India's historic maiden Test series win in Australia.

Tendulkar was also impressed with the style of play dished out by the Indian team, saying the brand of cricket produced by Virat Kohli and his men in the four-Test series was "magnificent".

India registered its first-ever Test series triumph in Australia since the country's first visit way back in 1947-48, winning matches at Adelaide and Melbourne while losing at Perth before the rain-marred last Test at Sydney was drawn.

"Fantastic. the team has done really well. The brand of cricket that India has been able to produce Down Under has been magnificent," said Tendulkar here at the launch of "Keep Moving" initiative by IDBI Federal Life Insurance here.

Pujara scored 521 runs in the series with three centuries and one half-century with 193 as his highest score and Tendulkar pin-pointed that Pujara was outstanding in the series.

"I find it difficult to pinpoint one moment, but I think Pujara has been really outstanding. The number of statements made on Pujara, which ideally weren't in his favour, kind of undermined (diminished) his contribution. Along with (Pujara), (we) cannot ignore the bowlers' contribution. The bowlers have (also) done exceedingly well.

"But somewhere Pujara has been instrumental in laying that solid foundation (standing) on which there were a number of guys who went out and got runs. Virat (Kohli) scored runs in the second Test. Ajinkya (Rahane) had that crucial partnership (in the series). Then Rishabh (Pant), (Ravindra) Jadeja - all these guys have done well. Mayank (Agarwal) got off to a good start.

"But (still) if I have to pinpoint one guy then Pujara stands out along with the fast bowlers," said Tendulkar. He also hoped that the Test series victory in Australia, the first ever in 71 years, would inspire the younger generation.

"I think results like these are really important. I still remember (that) when I was 10 years old, I didn't know much about cricket.

But I knew that India had won the World Cup (in 1983) and that's where my journey started.

"Hopefully, there are many journeys which have started already. You need these kinds of results to inspire them and make them believe that you can go out and deliver your best and get laurels to our nation. That is exactly what the team has done Down Under," he emphasised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp