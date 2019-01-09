USA Cricket becomes ICC's 105th member

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday announced USA Cricket as its 105th member.

The development is a historical milestone for the governing body established in 2017 to unify and develop the cricket community in the United States following the expulsion of USACA, the ICC said.

USA Cricket's application to become the 93rd Associate Member in accordance with the ICC Constitution was approved by ICC Members following the Membership Committee's recommendation to the ICC Board late last year and is implemented with immediate effect.

As a Member of the ICC, USA Cricket is now eligible to receive funding in accordance with the ICC Development Funding Policy and can sanction domestic and international cricket in the United States.

A transition plan has been agreed for the governing body, which has, to date, been managed by the ICC Americas regional support programme.

This will see all governing body obligations transferred to USA Cricket under the auspices of the USA Cricket Board of Directors this month.

The recruitment of a Chief Executive and key management roles will begin in due course as the immediate priorities of the new Member.

"This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work and I would like to congratulate the Chair of USA Cricket, Paraag Marathe, and the Board, on this important milestone and wish them all the very best for the future," ICC Chief Executive, David Richardson said.

USA Cricket Board Chair, Paraag Marathe said: "USA Cricket was established to bring together the cricket community in the United States, develop the game and unlock the sport's undoubted potential for growth.

Today's confirmation that it is the ICC's newest Member is a significant staging post on that journey.

"This recognition is not just the work of our Board but is a result of thousands of volunteer hours over the last 18 months and USA Cricket appreciates the time, effort and sacrifice of all those involved. We do not take this responsibility lightly and pledge to lead this great game with the integrity, passion and tireless work ethic that is a foundation for global cricket."