Home Sport Cricket

Australia's limited overs tour of India to begin on February 24 with T20I in Bengaluru

For India, this series will be followed by a home assignment against Zimbabwe, before the players head into the IPL ahead of the World Cup.

Published: 10th January 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Australian team members stand by as India's Virhat Kohli accepts the winners trophy after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru will host the first match of Australia's limited overs tour of India with a T20 International on February 24, the BCCI announced Thursday.

The second T20I will be played in Visakhapatnam on February 27, followed by five ODIs.

The first ODI will be held in Hyderabad on March 2), followed by matches in Nagpur (March 5), Ranchi (March 8), Mohali (March 10) and New Delhi (March 13).

Both T20Is will be night matches starting at 7pm, and all five ODIs will be day-night affairs, starting at 1:30 pm, according to a BCCI release.

For Australia, this tour is set to be their last international assignment before the World Cup which starts on May 30 in England.

For India, this series will be followed by a home assignment against Zimbabwe, before the players head into the IPL ahead of the World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp