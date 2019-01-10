Home Sport Cricket

Farokh Engineer criticises Harbhajan Singh for comments on R Ashwin 

Harbhajan had commented in the media that Ashwin got injured in Australia when the team needed him and Kuldeep Yadav should be considered over him in the days to come, followed by R Jadeja. 

Published: 10th January 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India stumper Farokh Engineer has criticised ex-Test spinner Harbhajan Singh for his critical comments on Ravichandran Ashwin's performance as his successor in Australia during the recent four-Test series won by the visitors.

"Did you read Harbhajan's comments about Ashwin; he was out of order there.

What is first spinner and second spinner? Spinner is a spinner," said Engineer during a talk show organised by Legends Club at the Cricket Club of India here Wednesday evening.

"Ashwin is a great bowler. It appeared to me he (Harbhajan) was critical of Ashwin. You don't wash dirty linen in public especially on an off-spinner who has replaced you. It's like (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni criticising (Rishabh) Pant. It's not cricket," said Engineer, who was India's number one wicket keeper batsman in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Farokh Engineer. (File photo/PTI)

Harbhajan had commented in the media that Ashwin got injured in Australia when the team needed him and Kuldeep Yadav, who got a chance to play in the final Test at Sydney, bowled so well that he should be now considered the number one spinner for Tests anywhere, followed by Ravindra Jadeja with his left arm spin who bowled well in the last two Tests.

"They have shown the way forward for Team India - to look at the option of playing them together abroad or in India. Ashwin being injured on two tours. When your team needs you the most, you [R Ashwin] get injured," Harbhajan was quoted of having said in a news report.

"Kuldeep should be promoted as the No.1 spinner and Jadeja as the No.2 spinner. These two guys should be playing together irrespective of where India are playing. They add a lot of strength to the team," he had said.

"You should play your match-winners.

It shouldn't be like they play in overseas conditions "aur jab malai khaane ka time aaye toh koi aur khele" (and when the time comes to reap rewards of your hard work in home conditions, you see someone else getting a chance).

They are working hard and winning you games abroad; they deserve to play at home as well," the feisty off-spinner was quoted of having said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farokh Engineer Harbhajan Singh Ravichandran Ashwin R Ashwin Indian spinners India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp