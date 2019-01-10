No play if no pay, Kerala Cricket Association writes to administrators

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Resentment against the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running BCCI is increasing. Not allowed to hold elections, not receiving funds despite changing constitution according to Supreme Court orders, it’s a growing list and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is saying that running the game is not possible unless it starts getting infrastructure subsidy.

In a recent communication to the CoA, the KCA said if funds are not released, it will consider pulling out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 meet and other BCCI tournaments. Association officials have also said they are unable to foot the hotel bills of its Ranji Trophy team currently playi­ng in Himachal Pradesh. Ev­e­n the ombudsman all state bo­di­es must employ can’t be pa­id. If the situation doesn’t change, they will approach apex court as last resort.

“The CoA said funds won’t be released if associations don’t comply with the guideli­nes. Despite doing that and be­ing informed by the CoA th­at our papers are in order, we are not receiving money. Staff sa­lary hasn’t been paid this mo­nth and academies are ab­o­ut to shut down. We were told funds will come but are still waiting for it,” said KCA secretary Sreejith V Nair.

The official informed that when the teams travel, the BCCI takes care of daily allowances and part of the hotel bills, adding even this has stopped. “Our teams in Hi­m­a­chal and Jammu have been told by the hotel management th­at they won’t be allowed to leave unless dues are cleared. If this continues, we won’t be able to participate in BCCI tournaments,” said Nair.

Attempts to reach CoA me­m­bers Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri were not successful. A few months ago, the KCA had bo­rrowed `5 crore from a ba­nk to run the association. Na­ir said in a meeting with CoA chief Rai in Mumbai, it was assured that the KCA would receive money to pay salaries and maintain infrastructure. “We have submi­t­ted three infrastructure subsidy claims for `20.66 crore which is pending before BCCI for reasons better known to you,” says the KCA mail to CoA, which has been forwarded to the BCCI office-bearers and other state units. “Delay in proce­s­sing the same makes it wo­r­s­e. Ma­n­agement of hot­els, gr­o­und maintenance con­t­ractors and travel agents are reluctant to support KCA as hu­ge amounts are due to them.”

The KCA finds it more perplexing because it believes it has changed its constitution as per guidelines laid by the CoA. “KCA is one of the fully compliant state associations...The same was confirmed by your good office vide mail dated 14.11.2018,” it wrote. The KCA is scheduled to host the India A-England A series later this month.