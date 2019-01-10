Ranji Trophy: Sidhu comes to Delhi’s rescue, keeps TN at bay

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was Delhi’s turn to show they too have a good crop of young talent as Jonty Sidhu scored an unbeaten 104 to help the visitors post 268 for six against Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B tie at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

D SAMPATHKUMAR

revive Delhi against Tamil Nadu on

Wednesday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

The 21-year-old left-hander with his stubborn effort spoilt Tamil Nadu’s hopes of finishing the first-class season with a win. With just 90 overs left and 14 wickets to take, the home team’s chances of clinching six points from this inconsequential tie are bleak.

Playing his fourth match at this level, the tall and elegant Sidhu used his reach while negotiating the Tamil Nadu seamers. He used his feet well to negate the threats posed by the spinners. “Pleased with the effort. The wicket was slow and not easy to bat on. Their spinners bowled well. The ball at times kept low and at times turned or bounced a bit. So I had to concentrate and work on my game,’’ said Sidhu after his maiden hundred.

Sidhu and Lalit Yadav (65 batting) raised 126 runs off 266 balls for the unbroken seventh wicket to frustrate Tamil Nadu. Captain B Indrajith tried to break the association by shuffling his bowlers, but had no luck. “First I had a good stand with Himmat Singh and later with Lalit. I was focussed and at times stepped out against the spinners and played aggressively to ease the pressure. I am looking forward to continue from where I left and make a big hundred,’’ said Sidhu.

Delhi coach Mithun Manhas was pleased with the fightback. “Good effort from the boys. Jonty played his natural game and used his feet well. What I liked was his shot selection. I hope they carry on,” opined Manhas.

Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore, who picked up two wickets, was disappointed that the hosts could not bowl out the visitors and that the surface did not help the spinners. “The wicket got slower and had no turn to be honest. Once the ball got older, we had to rely on revolutions and speed to get the ball to do something. I think we also did not find the right pace to bowl on this wicket. Jonty played normal cricket and we bowled pretty badly to him. He was not playing extraordinary shots,’’ opined Sai Kishore.

The Tuti Patriots player had a word of praise for Mohan Prasath who made his debut. “Mohan bowled decently for his first day in Ranji Trophy. He will gain confidence and bowl well tomorrow and get some wickets. We are different bowlers. I give more over spin and he gives side spin,” felt the spinner.

Andhra skittle out madhya pradesh for 35

INDORE: Just days after Tripura were bowled for 35 by Rajasthan, Andhra inflicted similar pain on Madhya Pradesh. Chasing Andhra’s target of 343, MP who were placed at 35/3 at one stage lost the remaining six wickets without adding a single run as seamer KV Sasikanth picked up 6 wickets for 18. D Vijaykumar took three wickets as Andhra won by 307 runs. Gaurav Yadav was absent hurt.

Brief scores

Elite Group B

In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 432 vs Delhi 268/6 (Sidhu 104 n.o, Yadav 65 n.o).

In Nadaun: Himachal 297 & 285/8 (Dhawan 85, Kalsi 64; Joseph 4/51) vs Kerala 286 (Samson 50, Guleria 5/47).

In Indore: Andhra 132 & 301 (Shinde 103 n.o; Ishwar 3/55) bt MP 91 & 35 (Sasikanth 6/18, Vijay 3/17). Points: Andhra 6, Madhya Pradesh 0.

Elite Group C

In Bhubaneswar: Odisha 352 & 151 (Garg 5/75, Das 4/57) bt Goa 116 & 111 (Rajesh 5/49, Basant 4/21). Points: Odisha 6, Goa 0.

Plate Group

In Sovima: Nagaland 467 & 185/5 (Zhimomi 49 n.o; Pankaj 3/47) vs Puducherry 286 (Dogra 144; Kazi 4/64).