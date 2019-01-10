White Ferns announce 13-member squad for ODI series against India

By ANI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand batter Katie Perkins on Thursday has been called up while wicket-keeper batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout will take the gloves for the upcoming ODI series against India.

Following is the 13-member White Ferns squad:

Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

On December 21 last year, Mithali Raj was named India ODI captain, while Veda Krishnamurthy was replaced by Mona Meshram.

Following is the 15-member India squad:

Mithali Raj (c), Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bist, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemlatha, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey

New Zealand and India are scheduled to play three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championship, beginning from January 24 at Napier.