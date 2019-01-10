Home Sport Cricket

White Ferns announce 13-member squad for ODI series against India

New Zealand and India are scheduled to play three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championship, beginning from January 24 at Napier.

Published: 10th January 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

White Ferns

Nw Zealand women cricket team (Photo | Facebook/ICC - International Cricket Council)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand batter Katie Perkins on Thursday has been called up while wicket-keeper batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout will take the gloves for the upcoming ODI series against India.

Following is the 13-member White Ferns squad:

Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

On December 21 last year, Mithali Raj was named India ODI captain, while Veda Krishnamurthy was replaced by Mona Meshram.

Following is the 15-member India squad:

Mithali Raj (c), Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bist, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemlatha, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey

New Zealand and India are scheduled to play three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championship, beginning from January 24 at Napier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Womens cricket India women cricket team New Zealand women cricket team Amy Satterthwaite India vs New Zealand Mithali Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp