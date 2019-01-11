India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended pending inquiry; to be issued fresh showcause notices

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Committee of Administr­a­tors (CoA) on Friday susp­e­n­d­ed Hardik Pandya and KL Ra­h­ul with immediate effect pe­­n­ding an inquiry for crass comments made on a talk show and will not be available for sele­ction until further orders are issued.

It is understood that the duo, who have been issued fresh show-cause notice on the recommendation of the BCCI’s legal team, have been directed to return home. The selectors will name replacements for the rest of the tour on Saturday.

While the nature of the punishment is yet to be decided, CoA in a suspension note said: “You are aware that enquiry and proceedings against you for misconduct and indiscipline have been initiated under Rule 41 of the BCCI Constitution and the same are presently pending. In terms of Rule 41(6) of the BCCI Constitution, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect from participating in any manner whatsoever in any match or function or event or activity that is authorised, organised, sanctioned, recognised or supported in any way by the BCCI, the ICC or any State Association, until final adjudication of the matter.”

The decision was taken after Diana Edulji too endorsed Vinod Rai’s view that the duo must be suspended. “It is imperative that players be put under suspension till further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in case of (BCCI) CEO (Rahul Johri) when he was sent on leave on sexual harassment matter.”

India captain Virat Kohli, on the eve of the ODI in Sydney, revealed the team doesn’t support the view expressed by Pandya. It is reliably learnt that Pandya stands to receive a severe punishment as his choice of words, according to officials, ‘seem to have been borderline sexism’. Rahul is expected to get away with a warning and a fine.

Though treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary had called for a strict punishment on the lines of an IPL ban, the legal team in its report to Edulji pointed out that under the BCCI’s new constitution, they cannot be charged under the violation of Code of Conduct. “The BCCI Constitution does not define the term “misconduct” and does not provide any guidance on what the said term entails in the present context,” it says.

The BCCI constitution has given the power to the Apex Council to sanction players in case of misconduct, the CEO has to report it to the ombudsman, who will decide the quantum of punishment, which will be final and binding. But, at the moment, the BCCI doesn’t have an Apex Council, hence the legal team has pointed out that the CoA can act as a substitute. CEO Rahul Johri now has to table a report within 15 days.

Once Johri tables the report, the legal team has suggested to the CoA to appoint an ad-hoc ombudsman who will have to adjudicate on the matter within six months, failing which the suspension will cease.