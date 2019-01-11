Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy knockouts on home and away basis

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Ranji Trophy shifts to home and away basis for the knockout stages this season, BCCI has called on the host associations to “market” the fixture to schools and colleges in order to pull crowds. With the league phase finishing on Thursday, the BCCI announced the draw for the quarterfinal which will begin on January 15. Lucknow, Nagpur, Wayanad and Bengaluru will host the four matches.

On Thursday evening, Syed Saba Karim, the general manager of cricket operations sent a letter to Vidarbha, Karnataka, Kerala, Saurashtra, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan cricket associations informing them of the decision to revert back to home and away basis for knockouts. It was based on the idea of attracting local crowd for knockout matches. He went on to suggest measures to make the knockouts exciting. 

1) Venue and sporting wickets: It is sincere request to the host associations to play their matches at headquarters to save both the teams from travelling as all the teams have already played a minimum of eight matches and travel from one city to the other after landing will tire them. We want all the players to be fresh for the match.

The neutral curator shall be in charge of the match wicket preparation. Please ensure that all the help and support is offered to the NC so that a sporting track is prepared for the KO games.

2) Marketing & branding: Reach out to students with novel schemes to encourage them. Engage with local media. Hoardings in the city, any other marketing tool to generate interest. 

Quarterfinal line-up

Nagpur - Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand
Lucknow - Saurashtra vs UP
Bengaluru - Karnataka vs Rajasthan
Wayanad -  Kerala vs Gujarat
 

