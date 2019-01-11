Kohli reveals retirement plan, says won't pick up bat again

By PTI

SYDNEY: Retired cricketers plying their trade in T20 leagues might be a global trend right now but India captain Virat Kohli says he wouldn't even be "seen around the scene" the day he is "totally spent" to pick up the bat again.

Responding to a query on whether he would consider playing in the Australian Big Bash league after retiring or if the BCCI lifts the bar on its players, Kohli said he would certainly not be around for such a stint after retirement.

"Look I don't know whether that stance is going to change in the future. As far as I am concerned, playing more cricket when I am done, I don't think I am in that zone to be honest," the 30-year-old said ahead of the opening ODI against Australia on Saturday.

Retired cricketers such as A B de Villiers and Brendon McCullum are regularly seen playing in T20 leagues such as the IPL and Big Bash but Kohli says he isn't interested in joining the bandwagon.

"I have played enough cricket in the last five years and I cannot comment on even the first thing I do when I retire because I don't feel like I am going to pick up the bat again," he said.

"I will be spent, the day I finish I will be totally spent and that's the reason I am going to stop playing cricket. So I don't see myself coming back and playing again. Once I am done, I will be done, and I won't be seen around the scene," Kohli said.