Hanuma Vihari: Not perfect fit, but displaying true grit

Vishal Vivek

HYDERABAD: When Hanuma Vihari landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport a few nights ago, the fanfare generally associated with the arrival of an India cricketer who has just been part of history in the making was missing.

The 25-year-old was received by family and friends. But the lack of commotion didn’t bother him. These things don’t bother the right-handed batsman, perhaps due to the zen-like persona he has.

That zen was on display Down Under, even when he was caught in the eye of India’s opening-conundrum storm. Though Vihari did not set the screens on fire with his bat — unlike his partner Mayank Agarwal — he showed the world that he belonged at this stage.

A score of 8 might seem inconsequential, but the 66 deliveries he took at Melbourne Cricket Ground were crucial in themselves, nonetheless.

Laying the perfect platform, he helped India set a imposing first innings score of 443. India went on to win the Test by 137 runs, with the result setting things in motion for India to achieve something that had been looked upon as improbable (win the series) for a substantial part of the team’s previous history.

In a conversation with this daily, Vihari revealed how it all went down Down Under. “I was told by the management two days before the Test that I will be opening. I did not feel nervous or anything like that. I have always batted in the top-order in first-class cricket,” explained the Kakinada native who also captains Andhra in the domestic circuit.

“So, I knew I could do it. I had prepared very well for the tour. To be part of such history is something I will never forget.”

In his last innings of the Australian sojourn, he slid to back to No 6 — a slot that seems to be suited to him in the India scheme of things. His 42 was also a part of the 622-run mountain that India had piled up in Sydney; one that proved enough to ensure a draw and clinch the series.

Vihari had looked set to make his second half-ton in international cricket, but a controversial decision sent him back to the pavilion. “I felt that I had not nicked the ball. But these things happen. I did not fret over it, as I knew success is a gradual process. I have no regrets.

“I am still new at the international level, and I have to learn a lot of things. The one thing I learnt was that a different kind of mindset is required at the Test level. It takes some time to get there.”

Now, the former Hyderabad captain has his guns trained on the shortest format of the game, as the domestic T20s and IPL (he was picked up by Delhi Capitals for `2 crore) are on the horizon.

“I did not really care about what money I’d get. I just wanted to be a part of it. Now, I will get to show to the whole world what I can do in the shortest format. I will take it one match at a time. I have not really set a particular target.”