Home Sport Cricket

Australia win toss, choose to bat against India in first ODI

India won the preceding four-match Test series 2-1.

Published: 12th January 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

India-Australia

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) and his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch (L) arrive for a media call at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 11, 2019. | AFP

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Saturday.

For Australia, left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff will be making his ODI debut, while right-arm pacer Peter Siddle is making a return in 50-over cricket since November 2010.

On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted for the two spinners with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who is coming back in the side, along with three pacers.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ODI india vs australia Sydney ODI Aaron Finch Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp