Banned Steve Smith set to undergo surgery on Tuesday: Reports

Smith was banned for 12 months for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa scandal last year.

Published: 12th January 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Former Australia captain Steve Smith (File | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Banned Australian batsman Steve Smith's return to international cricket could be delayed as he is set to undergo surgery on his injured elbow on Tuesday, according to reports.

Smith suffered an elbow injury while playing for the Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League.

When Smith will actually return to cricket is unclear at this stage, though Cricket Australia confirmed on Saturday that the suspended batsman would go under the knife and he will wear a brace for six weeks.

"Steve Smith will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right elbow. He is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before commencing rehabilitation. Return to play time frames will be clearer once the brace has been removed," a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald' newspaper.

The report said that the injury was not expected to have a major affect on his batting long term.

His ban ends on March 28.

The former Australian captain has been plying his trade for the Comilla Victorians in the BPL but will not feature in the team's last two matches.

His hopes of returning to the Australian side for one-dayers against Pakistan in late March may be impacted as a result of this surgery.

