India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes 100 ODI wickets, becomes 19th Indian to reach milestone

SYDNEY: Right-arm medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached the 100-wicket mark during the first One Day International (ODI) against Australia here at Sydney Cricket ground (SCG) on Saturday.

With this landmark, Bhuvneshwar, one of India's premier fast bowlers, became the 19th Indian bowler to reach the mark in the format.

He is the 12th Indian pacer to take 100 ODI wickets in the format.

The 28-year-old reached the milestone when he dismissed Australian captain Aaron Finch for six runs in the third over of the match to give the visitors their first breakthrough of the maiden ODI match of the three match series.

He took 100 wickets in his 96th appearance with an average of 37.88 in ODI, becoming the fourth slowest Indian to reach the milestone.

However, he plays very important role in the death overs for the team.

Left-armer Irfan Pathan is the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 scalps in just 59 matches.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has recently become the fastest ever to take 100 wickets in the format. He took 44 matches to reach the milestone.