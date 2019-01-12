Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes 100 ODI wickets, becomes 19th Indian to reach milestone

The 28-year-old reached the milestone when he dismissed Australian captain Aaron Finch for six runs in the third over of the Sydney ODI against Australia.

Published: 12th January 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after bowling out Australia's Aaron Finch during the ODI cricket match in Sydney (Photo | AP)

By UNI

SYDNEY: Right-arm medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached the 100-wicket mark during the first One Day International (ODI) against Australia here at Sydney Cricket ground (SCG) on Saturday.

With this landmark, Bhuvneshwar, one of India's premier fast bowlers, became the 19th Indian bowler to reach the mark in the format.

He is the 12th Indian pacer to take 100 ODI wickets in the format.

READ | India vs Australia first ODI: Hosts reach 288/5 in 50 overs

The 28-year-old reached the milestone when he dismissed Australian captain Aaron Finch for six runs in the third over of the match to give the visitors their first breakthrough of the maiden ODI match of the three match series.

He took 100 wickets in his 96th appearance with an average of 37.88 in ODI, becoming the fourth slowest Indian to reach the milestone.

However, he plays very important role in the death overs for the team.

Left-armer Irfan Pathan is the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 scalps in just 59 matches.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has recently become the fastest ever to take 100 wickets in the format. He took 44 matches to reach the milestone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 100 ODI wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar 100 ODI wickets Sydney ODI India Vs Australia ODI Series India vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp