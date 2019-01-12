Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Mayank Agarwal, Vijay Shankar to replace KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry into their sexist comments on a TV show, ruling them out of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Published: 12th January 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The national selectors are likely to call up Mayank Agarwal and Vijay Shankar as replacements for KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya for the remainder of the Australia series and the tour of New Zealand. Although an official communication is still awaited, reliable sources confirmed that the duo will most likely join by Monday.

Agarwal’s inclusion has been based on his performance in the Test series, where he scored 195 runs in three innings, including two fifties. In the past, he had never been in contention for a limited-overs call-up, but his consistent performances in the domestic circuit as well as with India A seem to have forced a rethink.

With regards to Vijay, he is more of a like-for-like replacement for Pandya as he bowls medium-pace and is in good form with the bat. During India A’s tour of New Zealand in November, the Tamil Nadu player was the leading run-scorer. He was the only one to feature in all the unofficial Tests and one-dayers. As of late Saturday evening, the all-rounder was yet to hear from selectors. Vijay has been part of the Indian T20 team and made his debut during the Nidahas Cup last year.

