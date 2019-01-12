Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith likely to miss Pakistan Super League due to elbow injury

Smith, who has signed up to play for the PSL's sixth franchise, Multan Sultans, only in the UAE leg of the event, has been advised at least six weeks rest to recover from the injury.

Published: 12th January 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Former Australia captain Steve Smith (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Australia's suspended captain Steve Smith is unlikely to take part in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League after suffering an elbow injury during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

Smith, who has signed up to play for the PSL's sixth franchise, Multan Sultans, only in the UAE leg of the event, has been advised at least six weeks rest to recover from the injury.

Smith, whose one-year ban imposed on him by Cricket Australia ends in late March, hurt his elbow while playing for the Comilla Victorians, for whom he turned out in two matches before being forced to return home.

Smith has been advised surgery on the injured elbow.

The Sultans will have to bring someone from the supplementary category in order to replace the Australian.

Questions remain over how many of the foreign signings for the fourth PSL edition will actually travel to Lahore and Karachi for the final leg and final of the tournament in March after the initial matches are held in the UAE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Pakistan Super League Multan Sultans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp