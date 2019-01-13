Ambati Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action during ODI against Australia

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian batsman and part time off-spinner Ambati Rayudu has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the first ODI against Australia in Sydney, the ICC said on Sunday.

Rayudu bowled only two overs in the game on Saturday, conceding 13 runs.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner's bowling action," said the ICC in a statement.

However, Rayudu can still bowl if the need arises.

"Rayudu's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

"He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Rayudu is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known," the statement added.

Rayudu has only bowled 20.1 overs in his 46-ODI old career, taking three wickets at an average of 41.33 and economy rate of 6.14.

He has not bowled in the six T20s he has featured in. He also had a forgettable outing with the bat on Saturday and was out for a second-ball duck.

Rayudu had retired from first-class cricket in November to focus on the limited overs game.