Old guard joins new to seek CoA ouster

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fed up with the state of affairs in the BCCI and aggrieved with the ways of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), a bunch of members have come together and decided to appeal to the Supreme Court seeking removal of Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji and conduct of elections. It is likely to be filed on January 17, when the court is scheduled to hear the BCCI case.

Striking was the presence of heavyweight former officials at the meeting in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End on Friday evening, where representatives of around 20 units were either present or took part via conference call. Former presidents N Srinivasan, Anurag Thakur and former secretaries Niranjan Shah and Ajay Shirke were part of discussions, with treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry. Prominent among others was BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay, who heads Gujarat Cricket Association. Cricket Association of Bengal chief Sourav Ganguly linked up online. The associations of Vidarbha and Assam were not present.

It has been learnt that Srinivasan was active in making the meeting happen, which some members had been thinking of having for some time. The Tamil Nadu strongman set the ball rolling in the meeting by delivering the opening address. “Our basic contention is, let BCCI elections take place. The revised constitution is already in place and instead of conducting elections following that, the CoA is delaying it on some pretext or the other. We will urge the court to consider this,” said a state unit office-bearer, who attended the meeting.

This gathering of BCCI members is significant because according to a CoA order, they can’t hold meetings officially, or book hotels and travel tickets using the state associations’ funds. But even though it was an informal get-together, it was important considering that so many of them came under one roof after a long time and seemed united in expressing grievances.

Predictably, they listed the much-publicised difference of opinion between CoA chief Rai and Edulji as foremost. “The members expressed shock at the manner in which decision making was happening in the CoA where the decisions and views of one member were being ignored while decisions of the other were being executed irregularly despite there being a deadlock in decision-making on such decisions,” read a statement.

Inconsistency in maintaining standards for inquiries into acts of misbehaviour by players and the BCCI CEO, changing eligibility rules after the start of the domestic season to suit certain individuals, irregularities in posting of match referees and umpires, degeneration of the system to record matches for assessing the performance of umpires and ignoring inputs of the technical committee headed by Ganguly are some of the other objections.

“The members decided that they would bring forth certain points before the Supreme Court in order to ensure that democracy is restored in decision making especially on cricketing matters so that Indian cricket does not suffer,” said the statement.While it has to be seen how the court reacts, this move by the BCCI members is likely to increase pressure on the CoA, which of late is making headlines for unwanted reasons.