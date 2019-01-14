Home Sport Cricket

All eyes on Cheteshwar Pujara as Saurashtra take on Uttar Pradesh

Pujara confirming his availability for the crucial tie is a big shot in the arm for Saurashtra, who were undefeated in Group A alongside Vidarbha with three wins and five draws.

Published: 14th January 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: All eyes will be on Cheteshwar Pujara, hero of India's maiden Test series triumph in Australia, when an upbeat Saurashtra face Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal beginning here on Tuesday.

Pujara confirming his availability for the crucial tie is a big shot in the arm for Saurashtra, who were undefeated in Group A alongside Vidarbha with three wins and five draws.

India's batting mainstay paved the way for a historic Test series win in Australia with three centuries.

Saurashtra go into the must-win game high on confidence, having taken the first innings lead against defending champions Vidarbha with lead pacer and captain Jaydev Unadkat taking six wickets for 56 runs.

Apart from Pujara, a lot will be expected from Sheldon Jackson who has been the team's leading run-scorer this season with 613 runs at 47.15. Harvik Desai has also been amongst runs, scoring 538 at 35.86.

In the bowling department, Unadkat will expect left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to deliver as he has been all through this season, collecting 38 wickets in eight games.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, have the advantage of playing at home.

They will be relying on Rinku Singh (803 runs), Priyam Garg (740) and Akshdeep Nath (709) to put the runs on the board and hope senior player Suresh Raina rises to the occasion.

Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Dhapola and Ankit Rajpoot have been their go-to bowlers so far. Left-arm spinner has taken 50 wickets at 15.54.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Saurashtra Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp