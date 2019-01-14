Home Sport Cricket

England women to tour India for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals in February-March

The ODIs are set to played in Mumbai on February 22, 25 and 28 while the T20Is will be held in Guwahati begin March 9.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: England women will be playing three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals in India in February-March, touring the country for the second time in less than a year.

Points earned from the ODIs will be added to the ICC Women's Championship in the second cycle.

Reigning 50-over World Cup winners England last toured India in March 2018 for a T20I tri-series in Mumbai, where they ended runners-up to Australia.

India won the subsequent ODI series 2-1.

The teams last met each other in the World T20 semi-final, in the Caribbean last November, which India lost.

