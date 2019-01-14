Home Sport Cricket

South Africa jump to second position in ICC Test Team Rankings

South Africa have gained four points to reach 110 points, two points above England in the list led by India after their 2-1 victory over Australia in a four-match series that ended last week.

Published: 14th January 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Team South Africa pose with the series winning trophy after dismissing team Pakistan for 273 runs on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

Team South Africa pose with the series winning trophy after dismissing team Pakistan for 273 runs on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

DUBAI: South Africa have overtaken New Zealand and England to take second position in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings after sweeping their home series against Pakistan 3-0.

South Africa have gained four points to reach 110 points, two points above England in the list led by India (116 points) after their 2-1 victory over Australia in a four-match series that ended last week.

Pakistan have lost one position, slipping behind Sri Lanka to seventh place.

Pakistan started the series with 92 points but are now on 88 points, three points less than Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are one point behind England at 107 points.

England will have to win their upcoming three-match series against the Windies starting on January 23 to remain ahead of New Zealand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Test Team Rankings South Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp