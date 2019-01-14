South Africa jump to second position in ICC Test Team Rankings

By UNI

DUBAI: South Africa have overtaken New Zealand and England to take second position in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings after sweeping their home series against Pakistan 3-0.

South Africa have gained four points to reach 110 points, two points above England in the list led by India (116 points) after their 2-1 victory over Australia in a four-match series that ended last week.

Pakistan have lost one position, slipping behind Sri Lanka to seventh place.

Pakistan started the series with 92 points but are now on 88 points, three points less than Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are one point behind England at 107 points.

England will have to win their upcoming three-match series against the Windies starting on January 23 to remain ahead of New Zealand.