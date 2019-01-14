India vs Australia ODI series: Vijay Shankar ready to make chance count

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was the India A tour of Australia in 2016 that turned the tables for all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar. Vijay was coming into the set-up after a successful 2014-15 domestic season where Tamil Nadu finished runners-up in Ranji Trophy. Next season, Tamil Nadu won Vijay Hazare Trophy under his captaincy.

READ | Batting at No 5 for India A has helped my game: Vijay Shankar after India call-up

A successful stint Down Under could have brought him closer to the Indian team, but that possibility was ruled out after Vijay was sidelined due to a meniscus tear and a grade-four patella injury to his knee. He was out for more than three months and in the mean time, Pandya overtook him. With a strong performance in Australia, he made it to the ODI team.

As luck would have it, Vijay is now replacing Pandya in the ODI squad. The stage will be Australia, after which the team travels to New Zealand. It has been so near yet so far for Vijay so far and this time, he wants to make use of the opportunity that he had missed out on two years ago.



“This will be my first tour to Australia as I couldn’t make it to the previous one (with India A). Adapting to the conditions will be more challenging since I will be joining the team just a day before the second ODI (on Tuesday). I’m looking forward to it,” Vijay said on Sunday.

READ | Tamil Nadu's Vijay Shankar replaces Pandya, Shubman Gill gets maiden national call

The 27-year-old is coming off a successful tour of New Zealand with India A, where he featured in all three four-day fixtures and three 50-over games. The right-hander who bowls medium pace was the highest scorer in the one-dayers with 188. Importantly for him after failing to finish the game in the Nidahas Trophy T20 final last February, his ability to close out games was hailed in those games against New Zealand A.

Confidence renewed, Vijay credits this success to personal coach S Balaji, who helped him overcome the mental stress. “After every tournament, I go back to my coach to fine-tune my game. Of late, it is not only technique that I have been working on, but also the mental aspect. “After the Nidahas Trophy, I realised I shouldn’t put too much pressure on myself because it was affecting my game. I have started enjoying my game more. That clarity in mind has helped me perform in New Zealand and for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy this season.”

Batting at No 5 for India A has helped him since primarily, he is a batsman who bowls if needed. In that position, he got more time and deliveries to express himself. “That tour particularly helped me realise my potential and gave me belief that I can chase down targets around 300. I learnt how to pace the innings batting at No 5. I was able to produce match-winning performances and that’s why the tour mattered a lot to me.”

Vijay Shankar



Born: Jan 26, 1991

Role: All-rounder T20Is: 5

Runs (1 innings): 17 @ 17.00

SR: 89.47 Wkts: 3

Best: 2/32 ER: 9.00

Not a memorable last India outing personally, but he has had some good performances with India A since. Batting acceptable, it’s with the ball that he has to live up to expectations in order to stake a serious claim for the all-rounder’s slot in the long run. Has a decent List A record, with 49 wickets in 52 matches and an economy rate of 4.98. Still to be seen if he can maintain that in international cricket.

Shubman Gill

Born: September 8, 1999

Role: Top-order batsman

First-class games: 9

Runs: 1089 @ 77.78

List A games: 36

Runs: 1529 @ 47.78



Selected purely on current form, he set the stage on fire in Ranji Trophy after a few decent outings for India A in New Zealand. If the 268 against Tamil Nadu showed class, the 148 against Hyderabad, which set Punjab on course for an improbable and eventually futile chase, showed his ability to take the bowlers on. “If I get an opportunity, I will have to handle the pressure that comes with playing for India. Mentally, it will be different for sure but I am ready,” he said.