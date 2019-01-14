WATCH | Shane Watson signs an autograph for his son on the field

By Online Desk

Shane Watson's gesture of signing an autograph for his son who ran onto the field during a Big Bash game is trending over the internet. Will Watson, son of the former Australian cricketer, invaded the pitch during a match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers. The strong father-son bond was on display as Watson signed a cap and his son's shirt to melt the hearts of viewers.

The Big Bash League Twitter page shared the video of the duo saying, "A moment to remember for Shane Watson and his son Will!" The tweet has earned over 9000 likes and 1000 retweets.

A moment to remember for Shane Watson and his son Will! #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/7rIdF7iqWv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2019

Playing for the Sydney Thunder, Watson hit a 40-ball 68 that earned him the Player of the Match award. Watson smashed four boundaries and five sixes during his innings.

Sydney Thunder made 168/6 in 20 overs and won the game in a convincing fashion by bowling out the Adelaide Strikers for 97 runs.

Watson had retired from international and first-class cricket in 2016.