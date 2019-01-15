Ranji Trophy: At new home, Kerala look for new milestone

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In this Ranji Trophy season, Kerala have played their part in upsetting the established order. Playing in Elite Group B, they have changed the narrative alongside other less illustrious teams.

They are in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, climbing over teams like Bengal and Delhi. And they have done it with players who are flying under the radar without catching the attention at the national level.

Jalaj Saxena keeps soldiering on with the dream of representing India. Basil Thampi continues to be on the fringes of Indian set-up. Sanju Samson has blown hot and cold. However, Kerala have managed to become the only team to qualify from Elite Group B.

On Tuesday, Gujarat pay them a visit. And on paper, both teams have a good chance. Gujarat welcome back captain Parthiv Patel, who was part of the Indian team that made history in Australia. They will also have the services of veteran spinner Piyush Chawla and the talented Axar Patel.

Gujarat have the more recognisable names, but Kerala have home advantage. They have been strong at home this season, barring a defeat against Madhya Pradesh.

The venue will be different though, as they play at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad. Thiruvananthapuram, where they have been playing their home games, will host matches between India A and England Lions.

However, Kerala coach Dav Whatmore didn’t want to dwell too much on the conditions or changes in preparations. “Everything is the same. The preparations are the same. There is nothing different,” the Aussie coach said. Kerala have improved under the World Cup-winning coach, who was also their coach last season. However, as they gear up for this clash, doubts over their final XI persist.

Kerala have made many changes to their batting line-up this season. VA Jagadeesh has been tried as an opener — a slot that has been of particular concern for the team — and has also been used in the middle-order. Vishnu Vinod and Mohammed Azharuddeen were only brought in midway through the season. They have shown that they deserved to be in the team from the start. Talented youngster Vathsal Govind was brought in for one game and then dropped.

But the hosts will be buoyed by the fact that their batting came good during their successful 297-run chase against HP, one that sealed their berth in the knockouts.