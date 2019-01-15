Home Sport Cricket

Koffee with Karan row: Duo reduced to pawns in CoA-BCCI crossfire

Pandya and Rahul are already serving suspensions, but what is the duration? Effectively, they have been suspended for an indefinite period, with nobody having an idea what’s next.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

CoA chief Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were to see the mail exchange between the Committee of Administrators (CoA) members, they wouldn’t be thinking of playing anytime soon. Three days after the BCCI legal team laid down the framework of the inquiry process to find out the extent of misconduct, the CoA is yet to arrive at a conclusion. Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji are still fighting and differing over trivial issues instead of getting on with it.

To complicate matters further, a bunch of BCCI units have jumped into the act, demanding that a special general meeting be held to appoint an ombudsman. According to the new BCCI constitution, an ombudsman is necessary to conduct inquiries of such nature. This has different legal ramifications because according to an earlier CoA directive, BCCI members are forbidden from holding such meetings. Despite that, members have written to acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, asking him to approach acting president CK Khanna to call an SGM.

While doing all this, the CoA and the BCCI units are getting further away from the point of what happens to Pandya and Rahul. They are already serving suspensions, but what is the duration? Effectively, they have been suspended for an indefinite period, with nobody having an idea what’s next. And instead of looking for a solution, the CoA and the members are complicating matters by doing everything other than finalising the process.

Who will conduct the inquiry? At the moment, there is no answer. Rai in a mail to his colleagues has made clear that if the CEO isn’t carrying out the inquiry, he doesn’t want the CoA or the yet-to-be-formed Apex Council to be part of it. He is in favour of an ad-hoc ombudsman to oversee the inquiry after CEO Rahul Johri tables his report on the players’ reply to the show-cause notice. For the record, Pandya and Rahul have tendered unconditional apologies.

If Rai, who is going by the legal team’s inputs, believes the CoA can appoint an ad-hoc ombudsman, Edulji has her own version. She doesn’t want Johri to conduct the inquiry because he had been cleared under controversial circumstances in a sexual harassment case in the recent past. Rai says Johri can, since he was cleared by an independent panel.

He also thinks if the Apex Council and a full-time ombudsman has to be appointed, then the process would become much longer and the team would suffer. With Edulji not agreeing, he has left it to her and acting secretary Choudhary to decide the future course of action.

Edulji is citing how Rai took decisions regarding Johri and the appointment of the women’s coach without following the same constitution he is now batting for. “As the SC hearing is scheduled for 17th Jan, let the court be informed and let an ombudsman be appointed by the court instead of taking a wrong step of appointing the ad hoc ombudsman,” she wrote to Rai.

Pandya and Rahul seem headed for an uncertain future. Whether they deserve this on top of the ban they are serving, is the question unanswered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik Pandya KL Rahul BCCI CoA BCCI Diana Edulji Vinod Rai BCCI ombudsman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp