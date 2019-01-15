Koffee with Karan row: Duo reduced to pawns in CoA-BCCI crossfire

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were to see the mail exchange between the Committee of Administrators (CoA) members, they wouldn’t be thinking of playing anytime soon. Three days after the BCCI legal team laid down the framework of the inquiry process to find out the extent of misconduct, the CoA is yet to arrive at a conclusion. Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji are still fighting and differing over trivial issues instead of getting on with it.

To complicate matters further, a bunch of BCCI units have jumped into the act, demanding that a special general meeting be held to appoint an ombudsman. According to the new BCCI constitution, an ombudsman is necessary to conduct inquiries of such nature. This has different legal ramifications because according to an earlier CoA directive, BCCI members are forbidden from holding such meetings. Despite that, members have written to acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, asking him to approach acting president CK Khanna to call an SGM.

While doing all this, the CoA and the BCCI units are getting further away from the point of what happens to Pandya and Rahul. They are already serving suspensions, but what is the duration? Effectively, they have been suspended for an indefinite period, with nobody having an idea what’s next. And instead of looking for a solution, the CoA and the members are complicating matters by doing everything other than finalising the process.

Who will conduct the inquiry? At the moment, there is no answer. Rai in a mail to his colleagues has made clear that if the CEO isn’t carrying out the inquiry, he doesn’t want the CoA or the yet-to-be-formed Apex Council to be part of it. He is in favour of an ad-hoc ombudsman to oversee the inquiry after CEO Rahul Johri tables his report on the players’ reply to the show-cause notice. For the record, Pandya and Rahul have tendered unconditional apologies.

If Rai, who is going by the legal team’s inputs, believes the CoA can appoint an ad-hoc ombudsman, Edulji has her own version. She doesn’t want Johri to conduct the inquiry because he had been cleared under controversial circumstances in a sexual harassment case in the recent past. Rai says Johri can, since he was cleared by an independent panel.

He also thinks if the Apex Council and a full-time ombudsman has to be appointed, then the process would become much longer and the team would suffer. With Edulji not agreeing, he has left it to her and acting secretary Choudhary to decide the future course of action.

Edulji is citing how Rai took decisions regarding Johri and the appointment of the women’s coach without following the same constitution he is now batting for. “As the SC hearing is scheduled for 17th Jan, let the court be informed and let an ombudsman be appointed by the court instead of taking a wrong step of appointing the ad hoc ombudsman,” she wrote to Rai.

Pandya and Rahul seem headed for an uncertain future. Whether they deserve this on top of the ban they are serving, is the question unanswered.