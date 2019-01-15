Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Twitterati reacts to lightning-fast MS Dhoni stumping in second ODI

Dhoni is considered to have a golden glove behind the stumps and he once again displayed it during the second ODI against Australia.

MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni (File | AP)

By Online Desk

Despite many cricket veterans having openly criticized MS Dhoni for his poor display with the bat in the last few months, none of them could point a finger at his wicketkeeping skills.

His quick glove work behind the stumps helped in the dismissal of Peter Handscomb off a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. Handscomb didn't even wait for the TV umpire to give his decision and started the long walk to the pavilion as soon as Dhoni appealed for it.

Dhoni's splendid work keeping wickets earned praise on Twitter with one of the users went on to put out a witty tweet "wishing that his future wife loved him as much as Mahendra Singh Dhoni loved stumping."

