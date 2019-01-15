Home Sport Cricket

Jos Buttler sees 'huge opportunity' in World Cup for England

Jos Buttler

England batsman Jos Buttler (Photo | File/AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler believes that with England hosting this year's cricket World Cup, it is a huge opportunity for them. He, however, cautioned the team against getting too far considering how things change quickly in cricket.

"It is a huge opportunity and we all want to play a part in an exciting time for English cricket. It's a huge year, but for us, it's a case of focusing on the here and now because we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We're aware of how quickly things can change in cricket and you can come unstuck," ICC quoted Buttler, as saying.

The 2019 Ashes series will also be hosted by England in August, this year to which the right-hand batsman said that they need to world really hard to have a good end result.

"We're all in a very fortunate position to potentially play a part in a huge period of time for England cricket. They're all very romantic ideas but the end product comes from hard work in the years before that and from doing some good stuff now," Buttler said.

The cricketer stressed on the balanced team combination ahead of the crucial cricketing season which begins with a Test series against West Indies.

"We have to be fresh and excited about going into the big events. There is lots of cricket coming and one of the things both captains (Joe Root and Eoin Morgan) and management have done is look after the players. We don't want people to be too tired but there's a fine balance between doing too much and too little. We only have a short career and you want to play as much as you can," he explained.

"There are amazing possibilities around the world but you have to balance your time well and it's important for myself especially to have time away from the game. So it's a discussion for everyone, being open and honest and trying to find the best solutions," he added.

The 2019 cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England.

