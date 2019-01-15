Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Karnataka out to ace Rajasthan pace

Karnataka will miss star opener Mayank Agarwal, who is nursing a thumb injury.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On paper, it’s a contest between a domestic heavyweight and a team which has made the cut from the relatively weak Group C. But Karnataka versus Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal beginning on Tuesday could turn out to be a battle between the home team’s batting and bowlers of the visiting side.

Karnataka will miss star opener Mayank Agarwal, who is nursing a thumb injury. Their batting has been led by Dega Nischal (613 runs) and KV Siddharth (651) this season. With five centuries between them, the two provide solidity at the top. Returning from India A duties, Manish Pandey has also contributed useful runs in the last two matches.

There are worries for Karnataka as well. Experienced batsmen Karun Nair (135 in 3) and Ravikumar Samarth (115 in 5) are not in form. A consistent scorer in the last few seasons, the latter has been out in single digits four times. If the law of averages catch up with Nischal or Siddharth, Karnataka have to depend on Nair and Samarth.

It will be a challenge for Karnataka batsmen against Rajasthan’s in-form pacers. Left-armers Aniket Choudhary and TM Ul-Haq have scalped 47 wickets each. The former has been their star performer, with seven five-wicket hauls. Throw Deepak Chahar in the mix and they have a potent attack.

“Rajasthan bowlers have done well, especially their pacers, who have taken a lot of wickets. It will be a good contest,” said Pandey on Monday. “We are up for it. Our batsmen have done the job for the team in the recent past and we are ready. We have batted and also bowled well this season.”

The skipper expects the silent guns to rise to the occasion. “They (Nair and Samarth) are big match players. We have backed them before and they have done well. A couple of bad games doesn’t define a player. It’s about bouncing back and rescuing Karnataka when we need them,” said Pandey.

Like new names emerging in batting, Karnataka have also had bowlers putting their hands up when required. The experienced R Vinay Kumar was absent for a few games due to injury and Ronit More and Prasidh Krishna did the job in his absence. With Vinay set to return and Abhimanyu Mithun in the team, Prasidh is likely to left out, considering that More has taken 29 wickets in six matches. The spin department looks good in the presence of Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Playing their biggest match of the season, Rajasthan are not overawed. “Karnataka are a quality side. We too did well in the league stage and are keen to do it again. The game will be live on TV and we will try to produce our best game,” said Choudhary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy quarterfinal Karnataka vs Rajasthan Mayank Agarwal Karun Nair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp