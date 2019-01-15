Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Karnataka out to ace Rajasthan pace

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On paper, it’s a contest between a domestic heavyweight and a team which has made the cut from the relatively weak Group C. But Karnataka versus Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal beginning on Tuesday could turn out to be a battle between the home team’s batting and bowlers of the visiting side.

Karnataka will miss star opener Mayank Agarwal, who is nursing a thumb injury. Their batting has been led by Dega Nischal (613 runs) and KV Siddharth (651) this season. With five centuries between them, the two provide solidity at the top. Returning from India A duties, Manish Pandey has also contributed useful runs in the last two matches.

There are worries for Karnataka as well. Experienced batsmen Karun Nair (135 in 3) and Ravikumar Samarth (115 in 5) are not in form. A consistent scorer in the last few seasons, the latter has been out in single digits four times. If the law of averages catch up with Nischal or Siddharth, Karnataka have to depend on Nair and Samarth.

It will be a challenge for Karnataka batsmen against Rajasthan’s in-form pacers. Left-armers Aniket Choudhary and TM Ul-Haq have scalped 47 wickets each. The former has been their star performer, with seven five-wicket hauls. Throw Deepak Chahar in the mix and they have a potent attack.



“Rajasthan bowlers have done well, especially their pacers, who have taken a lot of wickets. It will be a good contest,” said Pandey on Monday. “We are up for it. Our batsmen have done the job for the team in the recent past and we are ready. We have batted and also bowled well this season.”

The skipper expects the silent guns to rise to the occasion. “They (Nair and Samarth) are big match players. We have backed them before and they have done well. A couple of bad games doesn’t define a player. It’s about bouncing back and rescuing Karnataka when we need them,” said Pandey.

Like new names emerging in batting, Karnataka have also had bowlers putting their hands up when required. The experienced R Vinay Kumar was absent for a few games due to injury and Ronit More and Prasidh Krishna did the job in his absence. With Vinay set to return and Abhimanyu Mithun in the team, Prasidh is likely to left out, considering that More has taken 29 wickets in six matches. The spin department looks good in the presence of Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Playing their biggest match of the season, Rajasthan are not overawed. “Karnataka are a quality side. We too did well in the league stage and are keen to do it again. The game will be live on TV and we will try to produce our best game,” said Choudhary.