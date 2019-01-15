Home Sport Cricket

Koffee with Karan controversy: Hardik Pandya loses Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana membership

According to joint secretary of Khar Gymkhana Gaurav Kapadia, the decision to revoke Pandya's membership was taken during a meeting of Gym's managing committee on Monday.

MUMBAI: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has lost the honorary membership of Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana following his controversial remarks against women on a celebrity chat show.

Pandya, along with right-hand batsman KL Rahul, has been suspended for an indefinite period for their misogynist comments in the show 'Koffee with Karan'. The duo is given seven days to offer an explanation about their alleged misconduct and indiscipline to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pandya, who shared the couch with Rahul on the latest episode of Karan Johar's show, faced backlash for what netizens termed 'sexist' and 'disrespectful' remarks on women.

On the show, he bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor.

Later, Pandya took to social media and apologised for the incident saying he "may have got a bit carried away with the nature of the show".

