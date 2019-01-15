Home Sport Cricket

Koffee With Karan row: BCCI CEO speaks to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

However, it is learnt the CEO did not ask any questions on whether their agents pressurised them into attending such the entertainment show and also speaking in the manner that they did.

Published: 15th January 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Cricketers Hardik Pandya (L) and KL Rahul during 'Koffee With Karan' (HotStar screengrab)

Cricketers Hardik Pandya (L) and KL Rahul during 'Koffee With Karan' (HotStar screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suspended India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul Tuesday gave their statements to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, initiating the inquiry into their much-condemned comments on women that have split the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

It is learnt that both players deposed via telephone after having tendered unconditional apologies in reply to the fresh show cause notices issued by the BCCI.

"The CEO spoke to them via telephone. However, his brief was simple as the inquiry initiator. He has to just collate whatever they have written in their show cause reply. He is expected to submit his report to CoA by tomorrow," a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

However, it is learnt the CEO did not ask any questions on whether their agents pressurised them into attending such the entertainment show and also speaking in the manner that they did.

ALSO READ: 'Koffee with Karan' row: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul tender unconditional apology; BCCI members demand SGM

"Any investigative question is the purview of the ombudsman. Now the next phase will only happen if the SC appoints an ombudsman or an ad-hoc ombudsman is appointed," he said.

The two players had spoken about hooking up with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents on 'Koffee with Karan', triggering an online storm.

CoA chief Vinod Rai recommended a two-match ban on the duo but his colleague Diana Edulji took the matter to the BCCI legal cell, which refused to call the players' actions a violation of the code of conduct and recommended the appointment of an ombudsman.

The BCCI office-bearers seconded Edulji and even went to the extent of demanding a Special General Meeting to discuss the matter.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan controversy: Hardik Pandya loses Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana membership

Rai, on the other hand, has cautioned against going too far.

In an e-mail to Edulji, he has stated that the "BCCI is not in the business of ending young careers." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul Hardik Pandya BCCI Koffee With Karan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)
Protest at Neelimala as women try to enter Sabarimala
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp