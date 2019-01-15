Slow and unsteady MS Dhoni remains a reason to worry for India

Rahul Ravikumar By

CHENNAI: He’s back, and so are the questions that have been surrounding him for a while. Even as India were on their way to a 34-run loss in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney, social media was brimming with outrage. MS Dhoni’s second-slowest fifty was their bone of contention.

Considering that his presence in ODI scheme of things is almost a given till the World Cup, calls for his ouster — ones that are always concatenated with suggestions of giving Rishabh Pant a longer rope — are pretty much redundant. But the debate that needs to be looked at was mirrored in Rohit Sharma’s and Virat Kohli’s perspectives on where Dhoni slots into the batting line-up.

While the skipper has been vocally backing Ambati Rayudu as two-drop, his deputy felt after the Sydney clash that Dhoni is the “ideal” No 4.

“It’s difficult for a batsman to always stay in his groove when he’s limited to particular formats,” observed former India stumper-batsman Nayan Mongia. “Coming back after a gap and teeing off is bound to be difficult. He’s had issues for a while with executing release shots, dealing with spinners, and upping the run-rate. But he’s the kind of batsman who’ll step up when India need it.”

The one aspect that the think-tank needs to factor in before fixing his position is something everyone knows: the current Dhoni is a far cry from his “0 to 100mph in no time” self. But digging deeper into his outings over the past two years presents a trend that could have big implications. For a batsman known to ace chases by bringing them down to the wire, Dhoni’s second-innings outings over the last two years have been just the opposite.

Since 2017, Dhoni has notched up 1,114 runs in 36 innings. The gaps in his average (5.55) and strike rate (8.65) for this period as compared to his career statistics make clear that his marauding self is in hibernation. But viewing these metrics in terms of setting targets and chasing them truly underscores where Dhoni’s problems seem to be centred.

His first-innings break-up for this period are actually more Dhoni-like: 702 runs at an average and strike rate of 50.14 and 92.73. But second innings is where the 37-year-old’s stats take a nosedive. In the 17 times he’s come out to bat, he’s scored 412 runs, with an average and strike rate of 37.45 and 62.99. Heck, for the four sixes he’s hit on these occasions, he’s smashed 18 when India have batted first.

For those not enamoured by the thought of sifting through numbers to get the big picture, all you need to do is jog your memories back to the three instances since 2017 when Dhoni received a lot of flak for slowing things down.

North Sound, where he trundled his way to his slowest — and the nation’s second slowest — fifty, two years ago. Lord’s, where he was booed during his 59-ball 37 last year, despite becoming the third to reach 10,000 ODI runs. And now Sydney. All three matches were lost. And all three of those came when India were chasing.

“I personally feel Kedar Jadhav is a better fit for a finisher than Dinesh Karthik. And India’s top four have pretty much picked themselves,” explained Mongia. “With that in mind, Dhoni should be where he is, slotting in at 5 or 6 and being the link between the two. But that’s a call the team management has to take.”

So, is Dhoni’s current batting CV suited for the role of a middle-order anchorman? Or will he be India’s designated finisher in England? Virat Kohli & Co have a grand total of 11 games to solve this puzzle.