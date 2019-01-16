Home Sport Cricket

#10YearChallenge: From MS Dhoni to Shruti Haasan, social media is going gaga over throwback photos

Want to know how your favourite celebs looked 10 years back? Check it out!

Published: 16th January 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:38 PM

10_year_challenge

Nicki Minaj and Shruti Hasan. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

The first challenge of the year is here, and social media cannot keep calm. The new viral trend is seeing Instagram users share a picture of themselves from 10 years ago alongside one from today. 

The collage is a witness to the transformation journey through the ages. While some celebrities are posting motivational photos, others are just posting hilarious memes.

From Shruti Haasan, Diana Penty to Viola Davis and even the How I Met Your Mother sitcom actors,  everyone took part in the #10YearChellenge.

Check out these cool transformations and even cooler memes:

(Instagram Screengrab)
(Instagram Screengrab)
(Instagram Screengrab)

Director Kevin Smith shared his fat-to-fab transformation on Instagram. Smith has lost over 50 lbs after he decided to turn vegan. 

(Instagram Screengrab)

Aquaman also posted a throwback picture, perfect promotion much?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has joined the Internet's latest challenge to give India's former captain and 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni a tribute for his crucial knock against Australia on Tuesday. Posting Dhoni's 'evolution' in the last 10 years, ICC's official Twitter handle wrote, "#2009vs2019 @msdhoni still smashing sixes and finishing chases!"

Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Diogo Dalot joined the parade with their throwback pictures:

(Instagram Screengrab)

Stand up comedian and member of All India Bakchod (AIB), Rohan Joshi shared a series of pictures completing the #10yearchallenge:

 

 

Now check out these hilarious memes trolling the #10Yearschallenge:

