Furious MS Dhoni abuses waterboy Khaleel Ahmed for walking on the pitch

It was a hot day in Adelaide and the Indian batsmen took regular drinks breaks as the match headed to a tense climax. During one such interval, the usually cool MS Dhoni was seen reacting furiously to waterboy Khaleel Ahmed walking on the pitch.

The left-arm pacer Khaleel had come with the drinks along with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. As Chahal passed on the helmet to Dhoni from one side of the pitch, Khaleel walked on the pitch to give drinks to Dinesh Karthik, who was standing with Dhoni on the other side. An irate Dhoni gestured that he should have walked around the pitch to get to the other side.

Dhoni finished the match for India as they levelled the series 1-1 at Adelaide. Dhoni and Karthik were involved in an unbroken 57-run partnership. It was also Dhoni's second consecutive fifty and is considered an answer to the critics who have taken a dig at the former Indian skipper's recent batting form.

Chasing a target of 299, India won the game with four balls to spare. Dhoni's sublime innings of 55 runs from 54 balls held the key as he tied the match with a six off the first ball of the last over.