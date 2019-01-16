Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli will score 100 centuries if he stays fit: Mohammad Azharuddin

Virat Kohli notched his 39th ODI hundred against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide.

Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. | AP

By Online Desk

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said Virat Kohli will hit 100 international centuries if he maintains his fitness till the end of his career.

During an interaction with Aaj Tak, Azharuddin said, "Virat Kohli’s consistency is very good. If he stays fit, he will reach the 100-century mark. He is way ahead of many great players as far as his consistency is concerned. He is a great player and India have hardly lost whenever he has scored a century."

He also showered praise on MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik for the role they played in guiding India over the finish line.

“If you look at the trend whenever India’s top three score runs, we go on to win the match. Unfortunately, in the previous match we lost three early wickets, Rohit Sharma did score a century but we lost. But today, Virat Kohli batted extremely well and MS Dhoni too played well. Dhoni even got tired in the end but he kept his wicket intact. Dinesh Karthik also batted well. Overall, India’s performance was very good,” said Azhar.

Australian coach Justin Langer heaped praise on Kohli, saying the India skipper is currently having the same impact on international cricket as Tendulkar.

"I would like to have them both in my team. Sachin was an incredible cricketer. I used to watch him and it was like he was meditating. He was so calm and that's why his record is peerless," Langer said after Australia's six-wicket loss in the second ODI here.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have 100 international centuries to his name that includes 51 Test hundreds and 49 ODI hundreds.

Having already notched 64 international centuries that includes 25 Test hundreds, it will be interesting to see if Kohli can surpass Sachin's record.

