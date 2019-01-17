Old is bold: Thirties the new prime in modern one-day cricket

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

Who says cricket’s shorter formats are for young legs? Look at the number of 30-plus players around the world making the difference to their teams’ fortunes. The three who starred in India’s victory against Australia in the must-win second ODI in on Tuesday were in their 30s. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at 37 is the senior most, followed by Dinesh Karthik, 33, and Virat Kohli, 30.

Take international cricket experience. Karthik played for India in ODIs a few months before Dhoni and made Test debut a full year ahead. Both have amazing cricketing sense and the only problem is both are wicketkeepers. Karthik played as a pure batsman in a few Tests before falling off the radar, but kept making comebacks.

The other Indians in this club are Shikhar Dhawan (33), Kedar Jadhav (33), Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (30). In the unlikely event of Ravichandran Ashwin making the cut, he will be 32, just as Ishant Sharma at 30.

In every World Cup team in England this summer, there will be a fair sprinkling of 30-year-olds. South African Imran Tahir (39) and Dale Steyn (35) and their captain Faf du Plesis (34), Shoaib Malik (36), Shaun Marsh (35) can be the senior citizens of one-day cricket!

The old-timers are putting the youngsters to shame and as Australia coach Justin Langer pointed out, they are the star performers. Rohit Sharma hit a hundred in the opening ODI and Marsh and Kohli followed suit in Adelaide.

Then Dhoni overshadowed them, steering the side to victory, hitting the seven runs needed in the last over, including a six off the first ball. He had scored a fifty in the first match, too, but was blamed for the loss because of his slow scoring rate. What his critics don’t seem to realise is that had he batted till the last over, he and Rohit would have taken the team to victory, had the umpire not adjudged him LBW to a ball pitching outside leg.

Langer qualified his assertion why it’s an old man’s game. “This is where the experienced heads prevail” in white ball cricket. Importantly, these veterans take care of their fitness and all those who wait to see the failing reflexes and the lack of power in hitting would have noticed how Dhoni was running to keep pace with Kohli and Karthik on a hot, humid night in Adelaide.

Only the naïve talk of Dhoni not getting big scores and at a fast clip. They do not realise the role he is supposed to play. He can’t be expected to win a match from four for three. His and Rohit’s first priority was to build the innings from scratch. Any adventure at that time and the match would have ended then and there. The time he calculatingly spent in Sydney helped him win the match in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Dhoni plans his innings, seeing the position of the team. For instance, some players would have tried to finish the game in the penultimate over, but Dhoni and Karthik quietly made sure they were not left with a double-digit target in the last over. His utility to the team is quantified in many ways. Standing behind the stumps, he keeps an eye on everything, talking to the bowlers, nudging the fielders and relieving Kohli to field in the deep at the crucial late stages.

Then there is harsh criticism of the young Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj. The two have come through after performing well in domestic cricket and then for India A. It is unfair to run Siraj down. He came into the squad on the strength of his three five-wicket hauls in eight matches for a tally of 47 wickets in the last eight months. A soothing word from Kohli when the youngsters were being hammered could have done their morale a world of good.



(The writer is a veteran commentator and views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)