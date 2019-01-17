Rishabh Pant turns lovey-dovey on social media, shares photo with his sweetheart

By Online Desk

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant shared a photo with his lady love and the social media is loving it!

Now that he is back from a glorious win, he is spending his time with his 'special friend'.

Posting a photo on Instagram, Rishabh Pant wrote 'I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy'.

Isha Negi is a BA English hons student at Amity University.

The Paine-Pant banter about babysitting kids and then becoming the first wicketkeeper to score a century in Australia, Rishabh Pant has been in the news for all the right reasons.