Rishabh Pant turns lovey-dovey on social media, shares photo with his sweetheart

Meet Pant's 'special friend', Isha Negi.

Published: 17th January 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi.

By Online Desk

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant shared a photo with his lady love and the social media is loving it!

Now that he is back from a glorious win, he is spending his time with his 'special friend'. 
Posting a photo on Instagram, Rishabh Pant wrote 'I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on

Isha Negi is a BA English hons student at Amity University.

The Paine-Pant banter about babysitting kids and then becoming the first wicketkeeper to score a century in Australia, Rishabh Pant has been in the news for all the right reasons.

Isha Negi Pants girlfriend Rishabh Pant

